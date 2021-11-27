Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

