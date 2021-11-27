Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Winnebago Industries worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.