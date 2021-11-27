Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Radian Group worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Radian Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

