Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,828 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 3.53% of Oil States International worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oil States International by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,730 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.24 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $321.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

