Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 50,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.