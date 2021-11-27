Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

