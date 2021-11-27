Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

