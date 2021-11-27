Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 40,324 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Vista Outdoor worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140,928 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

VSTO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

