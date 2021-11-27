Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Columbus McKinnon worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,946.8% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CMCO stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

