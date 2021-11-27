Foundry Partners LLC Sells 17,045 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.84% of CRA International worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $721.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock worth $1,837,330 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.