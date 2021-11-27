Foundry Partners LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.74% of Century Casinos worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.