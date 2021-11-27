Foundry Partners LLC Sells 43,093 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,093 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fulton Financial worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $3,372,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 48.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 184,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

