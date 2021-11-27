Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Minerals Technologies worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

