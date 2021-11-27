Foundry Partners LLC Sells 88,840 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,840 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 364,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,220 shares of company stock worth $27,945,836. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

