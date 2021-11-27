Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Hillenbrand worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $125,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

