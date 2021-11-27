Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $394,860.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

