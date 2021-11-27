Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

