Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.07 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $15.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,149,074,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

