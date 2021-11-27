Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FACT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 5,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,569. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

