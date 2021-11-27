Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FNLPF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.