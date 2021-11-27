Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

FNLPF stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

