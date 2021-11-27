Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $402,341.54 and $103,170.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

