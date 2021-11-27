FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after buying an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,340 shares of company stock worth $137,436. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

