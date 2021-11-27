Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.27 million and $637,903.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.91 or 0.07492357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.50 or 0.99696122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.