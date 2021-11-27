Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.59 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $45.59 million and $4.05 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,612.60 or 0.99780704 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,224,789 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

