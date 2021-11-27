Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $94,579.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $614,094.28 and $94,579.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

