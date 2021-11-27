G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of G1 Therapeutics worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 225,057 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of GTHX opened at $13.00 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $552.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

