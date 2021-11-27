GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $211,936.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

