GameCredits Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. GameCredits has a market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $608,698.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00355263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,446,791 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

