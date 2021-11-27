Gameswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.23 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $81.23 million and $6.78 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.25 or 0.00013283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

