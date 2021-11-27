Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,445,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $139.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

