Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

