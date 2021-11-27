Gas Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00014701 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $81.37 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00076890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00105540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.15 or 0.07438712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,748.12 or 1.00182127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

