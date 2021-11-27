GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.44 ($45.95).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G1A shares. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €43.79 ($49.76) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €45.47 ($51.67). The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.