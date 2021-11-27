Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.11 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

