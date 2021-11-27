General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $193.37 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.