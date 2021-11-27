General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in General Mills by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 237,314 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in General Mills by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.