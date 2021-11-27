Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $572.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genesco by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genesco by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $953.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.16.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

