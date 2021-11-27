Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $572.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $207,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

