Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $435.95

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $435.95 and traded as low as $393.08. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $395.92, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.39 and a 200-day moving average of $435.95.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

