Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

