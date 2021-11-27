GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Cap of $17,719.11

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $17,719.11 and $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,176.50 or 1.94805618 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,628,646 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

