GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

GFL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 387,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,889. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

