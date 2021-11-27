Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $56,659.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ghost has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

