Gifto Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Gifto has a total market cap of $50.07 million and $21.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

