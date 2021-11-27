Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.24% of Glatfelter worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $767.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

