Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 735,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,738. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

