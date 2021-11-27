Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 735,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,738. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Global Digital Solutions
