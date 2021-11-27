Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.81% of Global X MLP ETF worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 337,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 270,877 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 90,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $35.18 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

