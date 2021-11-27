GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 51.6% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $401,164.93 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,979.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.85 or 0.07540747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00359160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01030042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00086029 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.76 or 0.00416081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.35 or 0.00477179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005673 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

