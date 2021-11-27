Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

GL opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.21 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

